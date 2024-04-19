“Is It Normal For Man To Wash His Partner’s Pants?” – Actor Adeniyi Johnson Queries

Adeniyi Johnson, a Nollywood actor, has sparked debate on social media after posing an important question to his millions of followers.

He inquired on his Instagram page as to whether it is customary for a man to wash his partner’s pants.

It was made clear by Adeniyi that he was not referring to trousers but undies.

The actor wrote,

“Is it normal for a man to wash his partner’s pants??

Pant as in undies o. Not trouser o”.

See some reactions to his post below,

I Am Neeyat wrote, “There’s nothing normal there, spiritually sef it’s bad

Anyi Gold wrote, “As long as she’s ur wife and not ordinary girlfriend. I see nothing wrong with that but make sure you don’t overdo it as a man

Major Brown wrote, “If I can wash her plate, why can’t I wash her pants?

Darlington White wrote, “Am a man of love. And it’s only love that can make one do that, but that love no fit near me

Berry White Official wrote, “Very normal but I won’t allow my man do it for me

Mo Teehzy wrote, “If it is normal to wash men’s boxers then it should be normal for men to wash ladies’ pants too. I cannot give my pants to a man to wash for me too

