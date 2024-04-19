Guinness World Record: Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Nears 40 Hours, Over $40K Raised

Tunde Onakoya, the founder of Chess in Slum Initiative Africa, is approaching the 40-hour mark in his bid to set a Guinness World Record for longest chess marathon.

Since starting his unprecedented endeavour on Wednesday, April 17, Tunde has defeated every opponent, including Shawn Martinez, the National Chess Master of New York.

His 58-hour chess marathon in Times Square, New York City, is currently at 38.02 hours and has raised approximately $40,625 (roughly 46,762,625 in Nigerian currency) so far.

Tunde Onakoya revealed in his most recent X platform update that he has played 100 games, 87 against Shawn Martinez of New York and 13 with other random players.

“Game number 100. ♟️ 87 against my main opponent @CoachShawnMar. 13 against external challengers. We are now 31 hours in, with 27 to go! That puts us officially past the halfway mark. It’s looking possible now. 💪🏾 Keep streaming, keep donating,” he wrote.

