I Want To Work With You – Rihanna To Ayra Starr

Nigerian star Ayra Starr’s ideal collaboration could soon become a reality, as her idol, Rihanna, has indicated a desire to perform with her.

Being that Rihanna is her role model, Ayra Starr has been outspoken about her wish to collaborate with her.

However, the Barbadian billionaire singer initially revealed to the Nigerian diva her desire to collaborate with her at Rihanna’s most recent Fenty event.

The two were captured on camera conversing on the black carpet.

Rihanna informed Ayra Starr that her cousin in Barbados introduced her to her music after the Nigerian singer stated that the Caribbean island was her “favourite place in the world.”

The mother of two said, “I’ve been hearing of Ayra Starr, I don’t know who but my cousin she was like, ‘Oh my God I got this [song] from Ayra Starr.’ She was obsessed with you.”

She then asked, “Do you have a song with Tems?”

Ayra Starr replied, “That’s my sister. We do have songs but we don’t have a song [out] yet. But soon..”

Rihanna added, “You got an extra verse for me? Call me.”