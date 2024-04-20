Sydney Talker Gives Update About His Signee, Khaid’s Health, Says He Needs Prayers

Sydney Talker, a music executive and content creator, has made references to Khaid, his signee’s deteriorating health.

Khaid was recently admitted to the hospital for suspected internal bleeding, according to reports.

On Friday, Sydney asked for prayers for the young, gifted rapper and singer.

Khaid, he claimed, requires prayers in his current condition.

On his X handle, Sydney Talker wrote: “Pray for Khaid. He needs your prayers [right now].”