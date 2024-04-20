Junior Pope: “Mistakes Happen Even In Hollywood” — Uche Ogbodo Supports Adanma Luke

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has stated that Adanma Luke, the producer of the film on which Junior Pope and three other people tragically died, is not “careless,” despite what the general public believes.

It should be noted that Luke has been under fire for the deaths of actor Junior Pope and three others after their boat overturned on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from the set of her film, ‘The Other Side of Life.’

Many have referred to her as “careless” for failing to provide life jackets for her actors and crew.

However, in an Instagram conversation with admirers, Ogbodo stressed that Luke is not careless, emphasising that “mistakes” occur even in Hollywood.

Ogbodo shared a picture of the embattled producer with the caption: “The strongest woman, determined, kind, and soft at heart. Neefe, your life is with you. See this one through. God gat you for life.”

In the comment section, one @miss_airlaa advised Ogbodo not to get involved in the matter, even if the woman in question was her friend, or else she would be scapegoated.

Replying to the comment, Ogbodo wrote: “She [Adanma Luke] is not a careless producer, only mistakes happen, even on Hollywood sets.”