Nigerians’ Hatred For Police Force Behind Insecurity — PCRC



Nigerians’ dislike for officers is affecting security in the country, says the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

Mogaji Olaniyan, National Chairman of the PCRC, stated this while addressing newsmen during the 40th celebration ceremony of the Committee held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

While describing the hate as alarming, Olaniyan noted that the PCRC is fostering a permanent relationship between members of the community and the police in order to end the ugly narrative.

He emphasized that this deep-seated resentment must be addressed to cultivate a healthy relationship between the people and the police, “ultimately enhancing security across the nation.”

Olaniyan said “We are calling that people should love the Nigeria Police, this is what they lack right from childhood we have created enmity between our children and the Nigeria Police.

“This hatred starts from our home. For instance if parents want to scold their children they will say ‘I will call the police for you. This is why our children grow up with hatred for the police and that is why we are trying to stop this narrative.”

Olaniyan, however, called for an urgent need to address what he called widespread hatred towards the officers of the Nigeria Police.