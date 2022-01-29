Toilet Rolls Are Harmful For Your Anus – Nigerian Doctor Warns People, Explains Why

Dr. Olufunmilayo, a Nigerian medical personnel, has warned against the use of toilet rolls to cleanup whenever one passes excreta.

In a thread shared on his Twitter handle, Dr Olufunmilayo opined that toilet rolls are harmful to the anus.

He said instead of using Tissue paper, people should use soap and water or wet towels to clean up whenever they use the restroom.

His thread reads; ”NEVER use toilet-roll after you shit. NEVER use toilet-roll after you shit. Can tear your anus, Waste of time/money, Leaves your anus dirty and smelly, Can give you urine infection, Stains your pant/boxers with shit. TOILET ROLLS ARE HARMFUL FOR YOUR ANUS



The real problem with a toilet roll is that it actually does NOT clean your anus properly. What a toilet roll does is to take off the top shit and smear the rest of the shit across your anus (and anus hair if you have some). This left over shit can cause you medical problems.



So what’s the BEST way to clean your anus after you shit? Use soap and water! Washing your anus with soap and water after you shit remains the MOST EFFECTIVE way of cleaning. If no soap (or time), The next best way is to use water only. If no soap and water, Use wet wipes.



If you use toilet at work, Or you may use a public toilet where getting soap and water may not be available, may waste time or the water may be too dirty, Use wet wipes. Wet wipes are your best bet in that situation. Always carry wet wipes in your bag or car. That’s the advice.



So why is toilet roll very bad for you? 1. Toiletroll if you use it too hard because you want to “clean well”, it can tear your anus (medically called anal fissures). This can cause you very serious pain and bleeding when next you poo and open up your anus area up for infection.



2. Toilet roll if you use it softly because you don’t want to hurt your anus, will leave leftover shit in your anus area which would make you have a smelly dirty itchy bottom that stains your underwear. This is why many of you are always itching your bumbum- but you don’t know.



3. For women: if you use toilet roll and you wipe from back to front- you are at risk of introducing bacteria inside the shit into your vagina area and this can cause urine infections. This is why after a while you notice you start to have lower tummy pain and pain when you pee.



4. So in conclusion, Toilet rolls are a waste of time, waste of money and a health hazard for you if you use them after you shit. They will cause you harm and they actually do a very poor job of cleaning your anus. NEVER use toilet rolls after you shit. They are bad for you.



There’s NOTHING posh about toiletrolls. There’s NOTHING classy about toiletrolls. I’m emphasising this for those who have been blackmailed into thinking washing your anus with water after you shit is “ghetto” or not classy. Using a toilet roll after you shit is the real ghetto.



Please after you shit: Wash your anus with soap and water, if you can and if you have the means. Or Wash with water alone Or use wet wipes- if in a hurry and there’s no soap or water. Please NEVER use toilet rolls after you shit. You are harming yourself and wasting your money.”