54-year-old Sugar Daddy pours acid on 18-year-old girlfriend and her mother

A 54-year-old Sugar Daddy has reportedly poured acid on his 18-year-old girlfriend and her mother for reporting him to the police after he leaked her sex tape.

While it is not clear why he leaked the young lady’s sex tapes, his action got the lady and her mother upset and they lodged a complaint at the Koforidua Police Station where he was made to pay a sum of ?1,000 at Koforidua court A in Ghana for damages and another ?1,000 as charges.

This infuriated the businessman and he attacked the mother and daughter with acid shortly after they finished taking their baths.

The victims were then rushed to the Komfo Anokye hospital where they are receiving treatment. The suspect was arrested after he tried to escape after the attack.