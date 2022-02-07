Nigeria’s Constitution Allows Muslim Women To Wear Hijab – FG

Nigeria’s constitution, according to Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, permits Muslim women to wear hijab in accordance with their faith’s precepts.

He stated that all residents are free to practice their beliefs as long as they do not cause harm or trouble to others.

He gave a public lecture at the National Mosque in Abuja as part of festivities commemorating World Hijab Day this year, which was organized by the Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Women.

Adamu, who was represented by Hajiya Sidikat Shomope of the Universal Basic Education Commission’s (UBEC) Social Mobilisation Department, said it was sad that the debate over the wearing of hijab in the country had spread to the classroom level, resulting in unnecessary fights.

The minister said: “The wearing of hijab by Muslim women is a Sunna as recommended in the Holy Qur’an (Q 33 V 59).”

According to him, there is a lot the country can gain by dialoguing on matters of religious differences rather than resort to violence.

“Our children will remain citizens of Nigeria irrespective of their faith. They will live and interact in the world outside school where no boundary exists between the religions.

“We should understand that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of religion to all citizens. This, by implication, means that all citizens are allowed to practice their religions according to the teachings of their faith as long as no harm or inconvenience is caused to other people.”

He appealed to all traditional, religions and community leaders to use their offices to douse tension so that Nigerians could all live in peace, harmony and tolerance.

Adamu also called on parents and school teachers “to ensure that in both words and actions, they present the best model to our children to emulate.”