How AU Can End Coup In Africa – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed how the African Union, or AU, might put an end to coups on the continent.

Recall that there has been an increase in the number of coups throughout Africa.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea have all had coups, which were mostly sponsored by their military.

Also Read: Nigeria Has Gone Beyond Coups For Good, Says Buhari

Shehu Sani wrote on his Twitter page that the African Union can put an end to the coup by demanding responsibility from the continent’s elected leaders.

He wrote, “The African Union can’t end coups by mere condemnation of coupists, but by demanding accountability from elected Govts in the continent, respect for rule of law & the constitution, credible elections, good governance, social & economic justice & a united action on insecurity.”