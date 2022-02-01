Nigeria Has Gone Beyond Coups For Good, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari claims that the era of the military seizing control of government in Nigeria is ended.

Buhari was reacting to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State’s concerns over the recent recurrence of military takeovers in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, which occurred in August 2020, September 2021, and January 2022, respectively.

Buhari spoke at a dinner in Abuja on Sunday in honor of the 2022 committee of economic, political, media, and civil society leaders, according to presidential spokesman Femi Adesina.

Buhari stated that he is confident that “Nigeria has passed through that stage for the good.”

Buhari stated that he was looking forward to completing his tenure and leaving a legacy for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria with 24 years of uninterrupted democracy.

He assured Nigerians that his administration will finish strong in the last lap of his tenure.

Buhari said: ”I am gradually entering my final year in office. It is a period I intend to spend not only on consolidating on the achievements of the past seven years but also to leave a legacy for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

“It is our desire to finish strong in the next 16 months and ensure all hands are on deck for the last lap. We are doubling our efforts against all forms of insecurity, equipping our armed forces and strengthening the police.

”We are determined to continue the war against corruption and fight poverty, we remain focused on building an all-inclusive economic opportunity for all citizens.”