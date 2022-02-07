JUST IN: Nigeria Living On Extra Time, Says Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has declared that Nigeria “is living on extra time”.

Speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, at a reception marking the 80th birthday of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, Sanusi said the country would face deeper challenges from 2023.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and leader of the Khalifa of Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria, also warned Presidential aspirants to be prepared for the onerous task of the country.

Sanusi said, “To be honest, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015.

“The challenges facing all those people who are struggling to be President, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015 and all of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for it.

“But the solution is not for all of us to jump into politics, this country needs good politicians, it needs Imams and pastors and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God. It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies, it needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people, everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”