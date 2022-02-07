2023: Dele Momodu Declares Presidential Ambition In Edo Hometown

Dele Momodu announced his presidential ambitions in his hometown of Ihevbe, Edo State’s Owan East Local Government Area, on Sunday.

He stated that he is the most qualified among those vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Momodu, who was greeted by a large audience, stated that while he may not have been a governor, senator, or minister, he has sat with the powerful and that he is qualified to be the country’s President.

He said, “For long, I have been interacting with presidents, ministers, governors because I know that one day, I will be president.”

He, therefore, challenged whoever has a better credential than him to come out and present it.

“All I want to be is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today is a day to say it finally before my people. Anybody who thinks he is more qualified than me should come out and say so,” he added.