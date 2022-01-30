Presidency: Ignore Northern Youths’ Call To Join Race, Shehu Sani Tells Dangote

Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna Central, has urged billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote to disregard the appeal from northern youths and focus on finishing his refinery.

It was previously reported that Northern youths, under the auspices of the Arewa Youth Assembly, urged significant private sector leaders to come to the country’s aid by running for president in 2023.

According to them, Nigeria requires citizens with administrative and leadership qualities, such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and others who have succeeded in private companies.

Reacting, Sani in a tweet on his official Twitter handle wrote, “Dear Dangote, ignore those northern youths dragging you to politics, concentrate on your refinery. Make work no come stop. (sic).”