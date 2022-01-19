It’ll Be A Legacy Of Failure If Electoral Bill Isn’t Approved, Says Shehu Sani

Former senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna Central warns that the current administration will leave a “legacy of failure” if the electoral act amendment bill is not passed.

Buhari had refused to sign the election bill in December 2021, expressing concerns about the recommendations of direct primaries for political parties.

In an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, Sani commented on the situation, saying that the national legislature should override the president and approve the bill.

“From what I can see from the statement of Lawan and Gbajabiamila, I think they lack the courage to do what is right. The courage to do what is right is to override the president and approve the bill,” he said.

“First of all, when they (referring to the national assembly) passed that bill, the comment that came from them was that they have taken power back to Nigerians and then the president rejected this bill and then they just don’t know what to do.

“They have no concrete plan on what to do. Nigerians need a credible electoral process and already they have a bill which Nigerians were happy with. So, if Nigerians accepted the bill, why should the president oppose it?

“If the president opposes it, the next thing Gbajabiamila and Lawan should do — let them have the courage to override him and approve that bill.

“For me, I believe they should know — both the national assembly and the president. If there is any legacy that they will leave behind for this country, it is to let us have a new electoral act that will make the 2023 election better than 2019. If they fail in this, they fail in everything.”