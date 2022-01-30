2023 Presidency: Edo Deputy Gov, Shaibu Backs Osinbajo, Vows To Mobilize Youths, Others

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has declared his support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for president in 2023, calling him the best candidate for the job.

Shaibu provided the guarantee on Saturday at the Otaru of Auchi Palace during the installation of Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, as the Odumha of Auchi.

He claimed that the entire Edo people are rooting for the Vice President to win in 2023.

The Deputy Governor stated that the country’s Godfatherism era was finished.

He expressed confidence that if Prof Osinbajo is elected, Edo will be transformed into an industrial state, allowing unemployed youths to find work.

He said, “Your Excellency, just know that you have all of us in Edo, you have us, anything that you want to do, you have us and you have God. And by the Grace of God, we will have our own as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“By the special grace of God, we will mobilise ourselves so that we can take our destiny in our hands. The EndSARS was a clarion call to all of us not just in Edo but the entire nation.

“The era of godfathers are over in this country, it is now the era of good leadership and progressive leadership. Men that have intellect, men that will turn our state into an industrial state so that those who are unemployed will be gainfully employed.”