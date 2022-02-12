No Zoning In Nigeria’s Constitution, Says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted the call on the Peoples Democratic Party for the party’s presidential ticket to be zoned to a certain region of the country, claiming that the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Constitution does not recognize such a move.

This comes as he expresses hope that the PDP will embrace the indirect primary system, which he claims is not only the most efficient and cost-effective, but also allows the party’s politically astute members to make critical decisions.

Atiku spoke at a meeting with members of a group, Let’s Fix Nigeria with Atiku, on a solidarity visit at his residence in Abuja.

He stated that any Nigerian endowed with the right attributes could lead the country, as against the call for a younger president, and urged Nigerians to look for such a person and give him leadership.

Atiku said, “Fundamentally, the Constitution says all of us can run. The Constitution has not barred any one of us. There is no zoning in the Constitution; there is none. I was a member of the constituent assembly that drafted the current Constitution and there was nothing like that.

However, the Waziri Adamawa, who recalled how he bought the idea of zoning in the PDP during a discussion with a former vice president, the late Dr Alex Ekwueme, assured that he would adopt measures that would unify and stabilise Nigeria if elected.

“But then, as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country, we felt that there should be a sense of belonging. We went and invented this zoning.

“Therefore, we went further to say there should be zonal representation. So, let me assure you that as far as I am concerned, I will observe and implement whatever will bring about the peace and stability of this country.”