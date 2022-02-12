Anambra PDP To Purchase Form For Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Anambra State chapter has offered to buy the party’s nomination form for Dr Peter Obi, the state’s former governor.

The party asked the former governor to “take a shot at the presidential campaign” in the 2023 general elections in a statement released on Friday based on their resolutions at the extended State Executive Committee meeting, adding that members would purchase the nomination form for him.

The statement by the state chapter of the PDP read in part, “This decision of the party became expedient following a motion moved by Chief Ken Emeakayi and supported by Chief Okey Muo Aroh.

“The decision to go ahead with the congresses as scheduled was occasioned by a rare show of leadership ability displayed by the former governor of Anambra State and leader of the party in the state, Mr Peter Obi, who created room for members to vote for or against the scheduled date.”