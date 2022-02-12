ASUU Meets Today, Takes Final Decision On Strike Sunday

The National Executive Committee of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will commence a two-day meeting at the University of Lagos, Akoka, today, to finalise the union’s decision on an impending strike.

ASUU will make the final decision on the strike – to be reached by voting – known at the end of the meeting on Sunday.

Recall that the union recently declared Monday, February 9, 2022, as a lecture-free day to mobilise its members ahead of what it described as the longest strike in history.

A final decision on the looming strike will be reached this weekend as ASUU NEC meets from February 12 (today) and February 13, at UNILAG.