Buhari: APC Must Be Made Attractive For Young People To Take Ownership

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) must be made more appealing to young people in order for them to become active members of the party.

Buhari made the remarks when hosting the APC national youth lobby committee, chaired by national youth leader Ismaeel Ahmed, in Abuja on Friday.

He stated that the youth are not begging, but rather negotiating, asserting a claim, and attempting to offer value, which he believes is great.

The president assured the APC youth lobby committee that the party’s leadership will ensure that young people are fully involved at all levels.

“I will also support the aspirations of credible and committed young people who are vying for positions in the upcoming convention,” he said.

”It is also in our interest to ensure the longevity of our party by standardizing and institutionalizing the leadership recruitment system. Hard working and exemplary individuals should be identified and encouraged and mentored.

”It should be a deliberate policy of the progressives in ensuring that we have a robust succession plan in place,” he said.