Yul Edochie Criticizes Those Blaming Nollywood For Ritual Killings

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has criticized critics who claim Nollywood is to blame for the rise in Nigerian ritual killings.

Yul Edochie stated in an Instagram post that he first heard of ritual killing in Nigeria when he was a child in the 1980s, when there was no Nollywood.

Yul Edochie asserted that poverty and hunger, rather than Nollywood, are the root causes of crime.

Yul Edochie claims that Nollywood merely depicts what occurs in society, and that Nigerians are living in abject poverty.

In his word: “From when I was a kid in the eighties I started hearing about ritual killing in Nigeria. Then there was no Nollywood. Hunger and poverty make people to do crime. No be Nollywood cause am”.

See post below: