Some Governors Use Buhari As Excuse For Failure, Says Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has accused some state governors of using his principal as an excuse for their incompetence in office.

Adesina claimed that such governors were seeking hero status by antagonizing the President in a piece titled ‘Zulum Zooms In,’ which he uploaded on his Facebook page on Thursday.

“If they owe salaries and pensions, once the month is ending, they begin to abuse the President, thinking their people would forget the outstanding salaries and pensions,” he said.

“When they have not built a single kilometre of road, it is Buhari. When infrastructure has decayed under them, it is Buhari. When they can’t secure the lives and property of the people they govern, it is Buhari.”

He stressed that despite the opposition from these governors, some still come in the “cover of darkness” and were still granted access by the President.

Adesina believes people are not oblivious to the root cause of their issues and will not be distracted by the antics of such governors.