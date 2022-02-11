2023 Polls: Buhari Consulting On Electoral Bill, Says Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his desire to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, according to the presidency.

The Senior Special Assistant National Assembly Matters (Senate), Babajide Omoworare, stated this on Thursday at a dialogue on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja.

Omoworare said his principal is still talking with key stakeholders on whether or not to sign the electoral act amendment bill during the policy dialogue on ‘Electoral Bill 2021 and Quest for Presidential Assent: Matters Arising.’

While acknowledging that Buhari is aware of the bill’s constitutional time limit, he clarified that Section 58 of the Constitution gives the president 30 days to sign the legislation.

Following the refusal of the president to sign the document over the mode of primaries, the National Assembly had on January 31 transmitted the reworked bill to the president for assent.

“Consultations are going on and we are aware that despite the fact that the President needs 30 days under Section 58 within which to sign, the President is desirous of signing it, otherwise I don’t know,” the presidential aide said.

“I can’t speak for him now. It is going to be as a result of the consultations whether he signs or not, but we know we have time constraint.”