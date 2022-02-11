Fireboy Reacts To Olamide’s Threat On Twitter

Olamide, a Nigerian singer and rapper, has threatened to release Fireboy DML‘s third studio album earlier this year.

Fireboy’s third album, according to Baddo, has been with him since October 2021.

Olamide attacked the young musician on Twitter, claiming he’s tired of listening to the album alone and that anyone with Fireboy’s phone number should call him and warn him that the album is about to be leaked.

READ MORE: Fireboy DML Receives Plaque For Hitting 350+ Million Streams On Audiomack (Photo)

“I’ve had fireboy 3rd album with me since October 2021 and I’m tired of listening to it alone.. if you have his number, kindly call him n let him know I’m gonna leak it if he no pick next single n let’s drop album”, he wrote.

See post below: