Buhari Won’t Sign Electoral Bill If Amended For Selfish Interest – Malami

Abubakar Malami (SAN), Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation has intimated that President Muhammadu Buhari may refuse to sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill if it contains suggestions based on personal interests.

According to the minister, the bill was only sent to him on Monday for legal opinion after the National Assembly forwarded it to the Presidency for the second time on Monday last week.

Malami stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, a current affairs program that our journalists watched on Monday.

After consulting the Malami and the Independent National Electoral Commission, among others, Buhari withheld his assent to the first version of the bill last year.

When asked if he was satisfied with the amendments made to the bill by the National Assembly after Buhari sent it back to the parliament, Malami said, “In terms of satisfaction, honestly, it is premature for me to conclude, taking into consideration (that) I can admit to you that the electoral bill was only received in my office this afternoon as I was preparing to come over for this engagement with Channels TV.