Buhari Is In A Hurry To Develop Nigeria – Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has stated that President Buhari is in a hurry to develop the country.

Lawan said this while speaking at a function in Kwara State over the weekend.

The Senate president, who urged Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari-led government, said the National Assembly would continue to partner with the executive arm to develop the country.

“The federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari is in a hurry to develop Nigeria.

In four years between 2019 and 2023 by the grace of God, Nigeria would have been turned into an infrastructure laboratory because every part of Nigeria from East to the West to the North to the South would have been impacted”. he said