Real Warri Pikin Reveals How She Almost Committed Suicide

Nigerian comedienne Anita Asuoha popularly known as Real Warri Pikin has expressed appreciation to her fans as she recounts how she committed suicide four years ago.

Taking to her Instagram page, Real Warri Pikin shared a video of herself kneeling and appreciating her fans for supporting her brand amidst her shortcomings.

According to Real Warri Pikin, she woke up this morning feeling emotional and thinking of her life four years ago, but God used people to clean her tears.

She wrote: 4years ago when I give up for life, I sure say that time God Dey heaven Dey look me say ‘see this pikin wey I wan change e life in few months time just wan kill e sef throw way because of Debt’ Thank God say I nor Die O! Las las Na who give up lose!

