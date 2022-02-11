Ayade’s Presidential Aspiration Big Joke, Grandstanding – PDP

In Cross River State, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to Governor Benedict Ayade’s recent announcement that he will run for president.

Venatius Ikem, the state chairman of the party, expressed his displeasure in an interview with the DAILY POST in Calabar on Friday.

Ikem claimed that the governor was desperate because the state had failed him.

He claimed that Ayade is known throughout Nigeria and beyond as a professional clown who should not be taken seriously.

Ikem said: “He is just grandstanding out of desperation for his doomed political future.

“The entire country has come to know him as a jester. He knows nobody will ever entrust him with political power again. Not even his village people, most of whose land he has used his office to grab by force.”