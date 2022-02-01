I’d Run For President If PDP Zones Ticket To The South, Say Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, says he will run for president provided his party’s ticket is zoned to the south.

Obi, who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in 2019, made the announcement via Twitter on Monday.

“Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the PDP, zones the ticket to the south,” he wrote on Twitter. “But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me”.

Obi’s announcement is coming less than 24 hours after Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state, also declared his intention to run for president under the umbrella of the PDP