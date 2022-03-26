Abdullahi Adamu Is Our Consensus Candidate For APC Chairman – Gov Sule

Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa State, has revealed that the All Progressives Congress has chosen Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor, as its consensus candidate for the position of party Chairman.

Sule acknowledged this on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday while addressing the party’s readiness for the national convention on Saturday, March 26.

“Consensus is one of the requirements. it is provided in our Constitution and it is not against the Electoral Act, ” Sule said while defending the move.

This comes a day after Senate President Ahmed Lawan had announced that the APC had agreed to produce consensus candidates.