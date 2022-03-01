Adidas Suspends Deal With Russian Football Federation

Adidas has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Federation in the latest backlash to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The German sportswear giant has served as the country’s kit manufacturer since 2008, designing the shirts for their home World Cup in 2018.

But they have put their agreement with the Russian national team on hold as the death toll rises in Eastern Europe.

Adidas’ decision comes after Manchester United announced they have ended their £40million deal with Russian-owned airline company Aeroflot.

A club statement read: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

Elsewhere, UEFA have moved the Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris while ending their £34million-per-season partnership with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom.