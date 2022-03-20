American Father Kills 5-Year-Old Son Over TV Show

33-year-old, Gerald Oglesby, has allegedly whipped his 5-year-old son, General Sema’j Oglesby to death because he didn’t approve of the TV show the boy was watching in the United States.

The child was found dead at approximately 1:30am on March 16, according to reports.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gerald admitted to the police that he whipped the five-year-old repeatedly with an electrical cord. Then, he dealt General a blow to the stomach that proved to be fatal.

During the first whippings, Gerald allegedly caused the boy’s chin to split open and bleed.

The police report states that the man then gave General a shower before continuing to beat him with the electrical cord. Then, with a slipper over his hand, he punched the boy in the abdomen.

“Gerald explained as soon as he struck (the child) in the abdomen, he knew he struck him too hard,” police wrote in the arrest report.

The Sun US reported that the boy, who was having trouble walking at that point, then laid down on the couch and vomited. Eventually, his breathing stopped.

Gerald allegedly performed chest compressions, but did not call 911 right away. Once on the phone with 911, he said General had not taken a breath in 13 minutes.

“Gerald did not call the paramedics or anyone else to see if he could get some help,” according to the report. He instead went beside the boy, “rubbing his body for comfort.”

“Gerald stated he did not want to lose custody of (his son) and so he chose not to call to get help,” cops wrote.