FG Asks Civil Servants To Close By 1pm Due To Ghana-Nigeria Match

Ahead of the match between the Nigerian Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff final battle, the federal government has directed civil servants to close by 1pm today March 29.
They were asked to leave work early for them to return to their homes in time to cheer the Super Eagles as they play at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.
The directive was contained in a memo signed by Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, the Permanent Secretary (Service Welfare Office) for Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.
“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1.00 pm on Tuesday, 29th March 2022.
“Permanent Secretaries are requested to give this circular wide publicity to achieve the desired result. ”the memo in part reads
See a copy of the memo below…