First Batch Of Nigerians Arrive From Ukraine

The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Poland due to the Russia-Ukraine war arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, early Friday.

They arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 7:11 a.m. on Friday via Max Air.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM boss, Abudu Dabiri- Erewa made this known on her Twitter page.

She said , “First batch of Nigerians from #Ukraine arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja from Romania at 7:10 am.”

She noted that plans continue towards the successful evacuation of the remaining stranded citizens.

The NIDCOM boss added that another flight from Hungary is also expected to arrive Nigeria soon.

The returnees, numbering 451, arrived aboard Max Air.