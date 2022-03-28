Opposition Planning Another EndSARS Protest to Sabotage Buhari’s Achievement – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has claimed that the opposition is trying to trigger another EndSARS protest to overheat the polity.

Lai said the alleged plan by an opposition political party is to sabotage the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lai Mohammed who urged the opposition not to promote anarchy faulted attempts to declare the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) illegal.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja, to declare the planned exercise unconstitutional and illegal.

The PDP, in a suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/389 2022, also sought a court order deregistering the APC as a political party, having failed to meet the requirements of Sections 222(a), 223(b) and 225 of the Nigerian constitution.

Reacting Mohammed said: “As you know, the folks on the other side have been doing everything in recent times to overheat the polity, distort the achievements of our Administration and spread misinformation.

”Yes, it is very cold out there for the hungry and desperate opposition, but every indication is that they don’t even want to wait for the 2023 elections before testing their popularity or acceptability at the polls.

”How else does one explain their court case seeking the declaration of our convention as illegal? How do you explain their threat of another EndSARS that pushed Nigerians to the brink? How do you explain their glaring misinformation regarding the nation’s state of affairs?”