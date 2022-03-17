Witness God’s Healing Power at the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

This Friday, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome takes place. Witness the good that Jesus is still doing, healing the sick and the oppressed. The good news of divine life in Christ will be manifested to billions across the globe.

Join billions around the world to witness God’s healing power at the Healings Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

This Friday, March 18th, till Sunda, March 20th, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will take the world by storm.

The people and nations of the earth will witness an outpouring of God’s healing power. Register now on the Healing Streams’ website.

It will be three days of an unending flow of grace and mercy.

The year 2021 saw three editions of this special program, each one bigger and more impactful than the last, as more and more people came in their billions to experience inarguable proof of the Lordship of Jesus Christ.

This year, 2022, named as the ‘Year of the Gathering Clouds‘ by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services will be a downpour of miracles as clouds of healing power empty themselves upon the earth.

As the moment approaches, here are a few things you should do to prepare.

Preparation for the Healing Streams with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pray: From now, spend time daily to intercede fervently for the mighty move of God throughout the earth at this program. Pick your prayer slot now.

Publicize: Spread the fame of Jesus all over the earth; tell someone you know about the Healing Streams Live Healing Services. As you do, help them register for the program.

Prepare places: Set up virtual healing centers, where others can connect and receive the gospel that will bring them life and healing. Create virtual healing centers and share your unique virtual center link with your contacts and invitees.

Partner: Let your finances count toward the spread of the gospel; there is no worthier cause to invest in now besides the Healing Streams Live Healing Services. Find more information on the Healing Streams’ website.

Healing to the Nations of the World with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The first-ever Healing to the Nations Live took place in January this year and marked a golden opportunity for billions all over the globe to connect to God’s grace.

Director of the Healing School, Pastor Deola Phillips welcomed the global audience to the program and reading from Ezekiel 47, she affirmed the origin of the term Healing Streams.

“When we go out to minister healing,” she said, “these waters come out and go into all the nations and cities.”

The audience learned how they could spread faith and quench fear with the Healing to the Nations Magazine, how to take God’s presence into people’s homes with Healing Streams TV, how to make a massive impact for the gospel through the Loveworld Medical Missions and the Healing School’s youth initiatives.

There were awe-inspiring testimonies from people whose lives have been touched and saved through their partnership with the Healing School, and the atmosphere was saturated with faith.

While the program was streaming, pledges and seeds from all over the world flowed in from viewers who had decided to connect to the grace of God for them by partnering with the Healing School.

Testimonies of Healing Through the Power of God

53-year-old Halima Radder woke up one morning with a fever and lumps in her armpit which was later diagnosed as breast cancer upon her visit to the hospital.

Her life began to ebb away until the Lord directed her to the man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, and she registered for the March 2021 Healing Streams Live Healing Services with the pastor. Today, she is healthy and full of joy and hope.

63-year-old Mario Sandoval was involved in a domestic accident that caused severe burns on his left leg. In so much pain, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Afterward, he could not walk unaided and had to use crutches. He was saved from contemplating the long-term effects that should have followed when he heard about the Healing Streams Live Healing Services. One word from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome healed him and made him whole.

Samuel suffered excruciating pain in his body – so much so that he could no sit, stand or play with his friends. When his mother took him to the hospital, she was devastated to discover that there was a tumor in his kidney.

He underwent surgery and chemotherapy, but the growth recurred, with cancer metastasizing to his heart. Desperation gave way to hope when Samuel’s mother was invited to the July edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, where Samuel was healed.