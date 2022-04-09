Brekete Family Purchases PDP Presidential Nomination Form For Udom Emmanuel

A reality television and radio programme focusing on human rights issues, Brekete Family has bought the presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom.

The form was presented to Udom on Friday at the Government House in Uyo when a delegation from the organisation visited the governor.

The governor while accepting the form thanked Ahmed Isah, the organisation’s founder, his team and all persons who contributed towards the purchase of the form.

“Honestly when I heard this plan to buy me a presidential nomination form was going on, I asked myself, ‘how can they raise up to N40 million to go and buy me a form?’ But today, it has become a reality,” he said.

“There are over 200 million Nigerians, but you chose to accord me this honour and privilege, and I don’t take this for granted. I really want to appreciate this family, I register my appreciation to all Nigerians for this confidence.

“Rest assured that I have accepted the form. All Nigerians cannot come together to give me something and I refuse. Anyone with the experience of running a state in Nigeria for eight years can pilot the affairs of the country.”

Speaking at the presentation, the leader of the delegation, Innocent Orji, said the organisation decided to buy the form after they came to Akwa Ibom and discovered that the governor had done more than what he had said when he featured on their interview programme.

“We all agreed that if you can do these in a state, if given that opportunity, you will do even better in the national level,” he said.

“We don’t believe in too much talk. So, here today, we are presenting to you the nomination form for presidential candidate of your party.”