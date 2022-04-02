Buhari Urges Muslim Elites To Feed The Poor As Ramadan Begins

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other world leaders in welcoming Ramadan, the month of fasting and deep devotion for Muslims.

The president expressed his thoughts in a letter to Nigerians and Muslims throughout the world.

Malam Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, issued the statement on Friday in Abuja.

The fasting time, according to the president, provides a unique chance to “feel the hunger experienced by the impoverished in order to know what it is like to be deprived and marginalized.”

“Muslims should seek greater personal discipline, which is necessary for the realization of a great nation.”

He advised Muslim elite against food waste and extravagant spending while others face hunger and destitution, urging that they should care for their neighbours, the poor and the marginalised.

He also called for prayers for peace in the country and beyond, and for healing and harmony throughout the world.