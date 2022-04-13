Court Lifts Movement Restriction On Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and convener of Revolution Now, was granted freedom of movement by an Abuja Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Following charges of treasonable crime and cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari, Sowore was limited to Abuja by a Federal High Court in 2019.

Sowore can now leave Abuja but not leave Nigeria, according to the Appeal Court.

The court found the prohibition on the 2023 presidential candidate’s travel to Abuja to be “excessive,” and hence lifted it.

Sowore was arrested in a Lagos hotel by operatives of the Department of State Service on August 3, 2019, for planning to organise a protest, tagged “#RevolutionNow”.

He was subsequently restricted to Abuja as part of the bail conditions granted to him by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

By the new verdict, Sowore could now move around Nigeria.