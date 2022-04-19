Cristiano Ronaldo Mourns After Losing Baby Boy

Manchester United Striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the tragic death of his baby son after long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a twin boy and twin girl.

In a post shared on social media on Monday evening, the couple said they are “devastated” and called losing their child the “greatest pain that any parents can feel”.

The father of four has requested privacy for him and his family at this period of time to mourn the loss.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” they said in a statement posted on Ronaldo’s social media handle. “It’s the greatest pain any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.” He wrote via Instagram.