People Wrongly Think The Job Of Legislators Is To Build Road, Boreholes – Abaribe

Eyinnaya Abaribe, a lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, said that the main job of legislators is not to create roads and boreholes, as many people mistakenly believe.

Abaribe mentioned this on Saturday during Channels Television’s ‘Open Square’ program.

The politician, in response to a query regarding the job of the legislator being misunderstood, stated that the main role of the legislator is to enact laws.

“The basic misconception about the role of the legislature is that the public thinks that the legislature is also an executive. And so the basic misconception is that they assume that the legislature should build roads and construct boreholes and all those things that the executives are expected to do. That is the fundamental misconception.

“We borrow from the American system, representation of your people. And representation in this sense means that we can put things in the constitution for our people but our basic job is to make laws for the good governance of our people.”