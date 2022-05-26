ASUU Sympathises With Varsity Students Over Prolonged Strike

National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, has sympathised with university students over the prolonged strike by the union.

Osodeke made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ota.

He was reacting to the N34 billion released by the Federal Government for payment of minimum wage consequential adjustment.

He stated that the students were suffering for Nigeria’s future and education system.

The ASUU president stated that the students were not being punished but paying the price to ensure that Nigeria had a good education system.

He, however, stated that there was no need to call off the strike when the federal government had not attended to their demands.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to do the needful as the N34 billion released was not part of their demands.