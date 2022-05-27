BREAKING: Court Denies Okorocha Bail In Alleged N2.9bn Fraud Case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to admit a former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, to bail pending the determination of a suit he instituted against the Federal Government.

Justice Inyang Ekwo declined the request by the former governor to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release him on bail.

In a brief ruling on the bail application filed by Okorocha, Justice Ekwo said he was not inclined to admit the applicant to bail.

Rather, the judge ordered Okorocha to put the Federal Government on notice to come and defend his detention.

The former governor had filed an ex-parte application in which he predicated his bail request on the ground that he was a presidential aspirant.

He informed the court that he was vying for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and his political ambition would be jeopardised unless he was granted bail.

