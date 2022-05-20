Nigeria To Earn $2bn Advertising Revenues In Three Years – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has revealed that the country will earn two billion dollars in advertising within three years.

He said this in Abuja at a technical session of the Task Team on Audience Measurement inaugurated by the government.

Mohammed, who stated that the N400 million the country was currently earning from advertising, was unacceptable, reiterated the position of the task team to raise it to two billion dollars within three years.

He stated that with the conclusion of the reform process, the entire creative industry would never be the same again.

The minister commended the team’s efforts in ushering in a time of great prosperity for the entire creative sector.

“The metrics and data you will be putting together, the Standards of Practice on receipts and payments, the media monitoring service powered by technology for real-time performance evaluation will create transparency and an enabling environment for all to thrive and be prosperous.

“What most, if not all have always asked for is a level playing field in our great country of more than 200 million people, over 500 radio and television channels, with at least 24 million TV households with the largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Africa.

“I hear you are also working on a sustainable content development plan to ensure a win-win for Content Creators, Production companies and TV and Radio Broadcasters.

“This is music to my ears and is exactly what Mr President promised when we came into government – Reforms that will touch and improve the lives of the common Nigerian man,’’ he said.