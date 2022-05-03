Nigerian couple turn their wedding reception into a prayer crusade in Anambra

A Nigerian couple is currently trending on social media after a video showing how they turned their wedding reception into a prayer crusade was shared online.

The groom who is a pastor, teamed up with his wife as they led everyone at their wedding reception into a marathon prayer session.

While some Nigerians loved the idea of having a prayer session at their wedding reception, others disagreed and warned that no one should try such with them.

More photos below:

Watch the video below:

The video has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below: