Democracy Day: FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 13 as a public holiday in honor of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, which falls on June 12.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made this known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr M. L. Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday.

He congratulated Nigerians and urged all citizens to back the current administration in its efforts to make the country safer, more united, and prosperous.

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to take advantage of the occasion to reflect on the country’s long journey towards the establishment of a civil democratic order, from before independence in 1960 to the present day, as well as the sacrifices made by our patriots.