Taraba Govt Begins Mass Testing For HIV As 77 Persons Are Confirmed Positive

The Taraba State government, through the State Agency for the Control of Aids, on Sunday disclosed that 77 out of 2156 persons tested so far during the mass testing and treatment project to ensure a HIV free society in Taraba State by 2030 have been confirmed positive.

The Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Garba Danjuma made the disclosure during the weekly review performance of the Implementation partners working across HIV, tuberculosis, Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) in the State.

He noted that 36,396 already victims of the viruses (HIV) in the State were under regular treatment while 20,200 have been virally suppressed.

“It is our hope that the name HIV should not be found in Taraba State by 2030.

“During our mass testing and treatment project over the weekend, only 77 persons were confirmed positive for the virus out of 2,156 tested across 16 local governments areas of the state.

“We tested 359 children of between 0-14 years old. The 76 out of the 77 victims have already been linked for treatment with various health facilities across the State” the DG expressed.

Dr. Joseph Chiegil, the team leader for (RISE Nigeria), commended Taraba state government through the agency for the board step to ensure the elimination of HIV/AIDs by 2030 and pledged his organization’s continuous support to ensure the agency succeeds in its drives against HIV.