Atiku: LP Can’t Win Presidential Election, 90% Of Northerners Not On Social Media

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed that he is not expecting the Labour Party (LP) to pull off a surprise to win the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku spoke in an interview on Arise TV on Friday.

Speaking on the chances of the LP in the 2023 elections, the PDP presidential candidate stated that the LP will not divide the votes meant for the PDP as being suggested in some quarters.

Atiku questioned the performance of the LP in the just concluded governorship election in Osun, saying the party does not have governors, members of the national assembly and state assemblies.

Also Read: 100m Poor Nigerians Make Up My Political Structure, Says Peter Obi

“I really don’t expect the Labour Party to take as many votes from the PDP as people are suggesting,” he said.

“We could have seen it in the last election in Osun state. What is the performance of the Labour Party?

“This is a party that doesn’t have a governor, doesn’t have members of the national assembly, doesn’t have state assembly members, and politics in this country depends on the structures you have at the various levels — at the local government level, at the state level, and at the national level.”