Expectations High From My Govt – Adeleke

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has charged the transition committee of the Peoples Democratic Party to come up with innovations that will ensure a smooth take-off by his administration in November.

Adeleke spoke at the inauguration of the 37-member PDP transition committee led by Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji in Osogbo on Thursday.

He also admitted high expectations of the Osun people from his administration.

He, therefore, expressed readiness to meet their desires, saying he was equipped with the requisite skills and determination to confront the challenges ahead.

He further said, “The people of Osun State expect so much from us as they are passing through very difficult moments. They have entrusted us with the enormous task of reviving our dear state to genuinely serve their aspirations and attend to their needs.

“We are ready to meet the desires of our people. We are equipped with the requisite skills and determination to meet the challenges ahead.

“Our administration will be by the people and for the people. Our ultimate guide will be in the best interest of the Osun people at all times.

“Your task is bigger than ensuring a seamless transition in partnership with the team from the side of the outgoing state government; I expect robust innovations and out-of-the-box ideas on how best to hit the ground running by November.”