I Never Asked Christians To Buy Guns – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says he never asked Christians to buy guns for self-protection.

“I never asked Christians to go and buy guns. Samson in the Bible did not fight with guns,’’ the renowned cleric said on Sunday at the monthly thanksgiving live television programme of the church.

The clarification came against media reports that the general overseer said it was now “fire-for-fire’’ for any attack on Christians.

“Don’t buy guns. You don’t want to kill anybody. We just must make sure that unwanted visitors don’t come to our churches, so don’t go and buy guns,’’ he said.

At the July Holy Ghost Service, on July 2, Pastor Adeboye had urged members of the church not to be afraid to attend church programmes because of terrorists attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State.

Terrorists attacked Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, killed more than 40 worshippers and injured many others.

Adeboye urged Christians to rise to the occasion and call the bluff of the devil.